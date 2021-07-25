Analysts Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is $0.04. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

