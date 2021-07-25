Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce $6.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.99 billion. US Foods posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $27.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 1,103,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,176. US Foods has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.82.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

