Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 467,200 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,200 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $41,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $283,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

