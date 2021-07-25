Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 76,604 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $48,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

