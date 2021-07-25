Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.6% in the first quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $34,827,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,483,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,134,000 after acquiring an additional 192,538 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 62.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 790,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 303,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

