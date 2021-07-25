Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.