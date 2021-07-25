Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,540 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

