Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Securities alerts:

CET stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.