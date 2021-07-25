Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $85,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.