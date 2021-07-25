Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

RPG opened at $192.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $192.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

