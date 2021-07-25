Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $84.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

