Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 905 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

