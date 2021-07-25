Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 15,044 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

