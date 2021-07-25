Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $23.12 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 711,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,537 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Alcoa worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its position in Alcoa by 160.8% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after buying an additional 803,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 29.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 112,785 shares in the last quarter.

AA opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

