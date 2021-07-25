Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMP opened at $248.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.93. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

