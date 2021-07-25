Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Set at C$3.00 by Cormark

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) received a C$3.00 price target from stock analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

USA stock opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$222.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

