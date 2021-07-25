American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:AVD opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $514.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

