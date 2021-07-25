American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE AVD opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $514.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

