Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $836.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMTB shares. Stephens started coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

