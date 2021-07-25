Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,167 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of AMED traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.00. 186,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.99 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.22.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

