Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,853,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,557,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

