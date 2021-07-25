Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 90,000 Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,853,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.68 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

