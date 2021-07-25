Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $595,000 in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

OTCMKTS POWRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

