Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 7,586 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of WM opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

