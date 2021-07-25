Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

ACH opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

