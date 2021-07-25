Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $62.20 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.