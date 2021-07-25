Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,907 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Alteryx worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,892,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $13,921,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Alteryx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $7,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.95.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

