Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 673.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

GOOGL traded up $91.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,660.30. 2,075,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,667.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

