Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $91.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,660.30. 2,075,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,667.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

