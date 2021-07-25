AllSafe Hits Market Capitalization of $317,678.61 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $317,678.61 and $2,171.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052250 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

