Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 60.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.65.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

