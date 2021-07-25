Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

ALYA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,193. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

