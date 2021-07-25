Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $591.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.