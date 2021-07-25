Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ALRN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 526,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

