Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.72

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 6232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 238.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

