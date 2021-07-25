Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ADC opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

