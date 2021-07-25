Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

AGTI traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.74. 116,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

