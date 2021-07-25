Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

