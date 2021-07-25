Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $258.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $881,390 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $340,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.