Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.