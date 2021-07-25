adbank Hits One Day Volume of $180,513.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. adbank has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $180,513.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00047412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.00820131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.