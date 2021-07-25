ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $118.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ACM Research by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $21,019,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $87.49. 303,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

