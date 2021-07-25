ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.