ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $32.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,380. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

