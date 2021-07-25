ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 44 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

