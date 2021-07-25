ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given a $36.78 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) has been given a $36.78 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABB. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 732.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.