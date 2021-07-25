ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,941 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 2,344.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

