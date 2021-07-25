AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLVLY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

