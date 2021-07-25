AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKFRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

