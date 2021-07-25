AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
