AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

